Military Working Dog Ricky takes down 2nd Lt. Laken Watson, 27 Special Operations Security Forces Squadron, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., May 12, 2021. This MWD demo was a part of the event schedule for Police Week.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcel Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 11:13 Photo ID: 6642957 VIRIN: 210511-F-UQ502-754 Resolution: 7604x5504 Size: 6.86 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Police Week MWD Demo [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.