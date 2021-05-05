Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Put it out! [Image 5 of 10]

    Put it out!

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a search and rescue training event May 5, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The event tested the skills of the Airmen in rescuing injured personnel inside of a simulated burning building. Events like this help to ensure readiness in the event that the firefighters are called upon for rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 06:38
    Photo ID: 6642611
    VIRIN: 210505-F-RV963-1024
    Resolution: 6647x4748
    Size: 17.87 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Put it out! [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Greg Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379 AEW
    379 ECES
    Firefighters
    Grand Slam Wing

