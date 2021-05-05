Put it out!

Firefighters from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a search and rescue training event May 5, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The event tested the skills of the Airmen in rescuing injured personnel inside of a simulated burning building. Events like this help to ensure readiness in the event that the firefighters are called upon for rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Greg Erwin)

