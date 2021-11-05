210511-N-WQ732-2046 ARABIAN GULF (May 11, 2021) - Gas Turbine Systems Technician 3rd Class Braylon Benz talks into a headset on the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, May 11. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 04:32 Photo ID: 6642558 VIRIN: 210511-N-WQ732-2046 Resolution: 5371x3581 Size: 572.05 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.