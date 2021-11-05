210511-N-WQ732-2094 ARABIAN GULF (May 11, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, takes off from the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, May 11. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 04:32 Photo ID: 6642561 VIRIN: 210511-N-WQ732-2094 Resolution: 5448x3632 Size: 657.52 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.