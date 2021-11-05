Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Flight Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210511-N-WQ732-2094 ARABIAN GULF (May 11, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, takes off from the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, May 11. Monterey is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operation from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

