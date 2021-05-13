U.S. Airmen from the Wing Innovation Team stand in front of The Rock at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 13, 2021. These Airmen, in various career fields across the installation, had helping hands in creating a product that automates about 90% of data scrubs units travel representatives are required to do monthly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 04:21 Photo ID: 6642535 VIRIN: 210513-F-HB610-1001 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 3.56 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovation saves 37 work-hours using spreadsheet [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.