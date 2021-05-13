Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovation saves 37 work-hours using spreadsheet [Image 2 of 2]

    Innovation saves 37 work-hours using spreadsheet

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the Wing Innovation Team stand in front of The Rock at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 13, 2021. These Airmen, in various career fields across the installation, had helping hands in creating a product that automates about 90% of data scrubs units travel representatives are required to do monthly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 04:21
    Photo ID: 6642535
    VIRIN: 210513-F-HB610-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovation saves 37 work-hours using spreadsheet [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Innovation saves 37 work-hours using spreadsheet
    Innovation saves 37 work-hours using spreadsheet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deployed
    UTR
    Kuwait
    386th AEW
    innovation
    ASAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT