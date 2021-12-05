U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Caleb Jones, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron manpower analyst, uses a computer at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 12, 2021. Jones, with the help several other individuals, created a macro, a recorded series of instructions, within an spreadsheet that eliminates approximately 37 work-hours for unit travel representatives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taryn Butler)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 04:25
|Photo ID:
|6642534
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-HB610-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Innovation saves 37 work-hours using spreadsheet [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Taryn Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT