210429-N-N0748-1009 ARABIAN GULF (April 29, 2021) - Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Magezi Johnson and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Joshua Mazon, both members of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 11, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, scan the horizon for surface contacts aboard the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), in the Arabian Gulf, April 29. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 03:11 Photo ID: 6642524 VIRIN: 210429-N-N0748-1009 Resolution: 1070x802 Size: 352.93 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.