Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security [Image 2 of 2]

    CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security

    GULF OF OMAN

    04.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210429-N-N0748-1009 ARABIAN GULF (April 29, 2021) - Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Magezi Johnson and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Joshua Mazon, both members of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 11, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, scan the horizon for surface contacts aboard the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), in the Arabian Gulf, April 29. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 03:11
    Photo ID: 6642524
    VIRIN: 210429-N-N0748-1009
    Resolution: 1070x802
    Size: 352.93 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security
    CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    CTF56

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT