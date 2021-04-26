CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security

210426-N-N0748-1090 GULF OF OMAN (April 26, 2021) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jacob Fritton, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 2, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, scans the horizon for surface and air contacts aboard the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) in the Gulf of Oman, April 26. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dana Cisneros)

