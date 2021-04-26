Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security [Image 1 of 2]

    CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security

    GULF OF OMAN

    04.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210426-N-N0748-1090 GULF OF OMAN (April 26, 2021) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jacob Fritton, a member of Embarked Security Intelligence Team 2, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, scans the horizon for surface and air contacts aboard the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) in the Gulf of Oman, April 26. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dana Cisneros)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 03:11
    VIRIN: 210426-N-N0748-1090
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56.11 Provides Embarked Security [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    CTF56

