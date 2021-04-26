NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Conducts Wall to Wall Inventory

MANAMA, Bahrain (April 26, 2021) – Anoop D’Souza, supply technician at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, counts stock material as he conducts a wall-to-wall inventory in the Material Support Initiative warehouse in support of restocking efforts. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support team provides acquisition support and inventory management of supplies and materials onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

