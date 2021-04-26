Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Conducts Wall to Wall Inventory

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 26, 2021) – Marlon Arlanza, left, Amar Shrestha, center, and Mohamed Matrook, right, personnel from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, review a document before conducting a wall-to-wall inventory in the Material Support Initiative warehouse in support of restocking efforts. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support team provides acquisition support and inventory management of supplies and materials onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain
    Industrial Support
    Material Support Initiative

