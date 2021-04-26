NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Conducts Wall to Wall Inventory

MANAMA, Bahrain (April 26, 2021) – Marlon Arlanza, left, Amar Shrestha, center, and Mohamed Matrook, right, personnel from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, review a document before conducting a wall-to-wall inventory in the Material Support Initiative warehouse in support of restocking efforts. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Industrial Support team provides acquisition support and inventory management of supplies and materials onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

