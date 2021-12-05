AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County

Arizona National Guard Soldiers verify patient information and distribute COVID-19 vaccinations at a medical center in Kingman, Ariz., May 12, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

Date Taken: 05.12.2021
Location: KINGMAN, AZ, US