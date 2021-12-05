Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County [Image 1 of 6]

    AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County

    KINGMAN, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Bowling, 129th Aviation Regiment critical care flight paramedic, escorts a patient to the COVID-19 vaccination area at a medical center in Kingman, Ariz., May 12, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6642163
    VIRIN: 210512-Z-RC891-0001
    Resolution: 5266x3504
    Size: 8.85 MB
    Location: KINGMAN, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County
    AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County
    AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County
    AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County
    AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County
    AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    National Guard
    Food Bank
    COVID
    AZCV19
    Community Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT