U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Bowling, 129th Aviation Regiment critical care flight paramedic, escorts a patient to the COVID-19 vaccination area at a medical center in Kingman, Ariz., May 12, 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:52 Photo ID: 6642163 VIRIN: 210512-Z-RC891-0001 Resolution: 5266x3504 Size: 8.85 MB Location: KINGMAN, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG supports vaccination site in Mohave County [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.