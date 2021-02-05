Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yakima Training Center FSCX

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Spc. Dean Johnson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, prepare to fire the M224A1 60 mm mortar downrange while conducting a Fire Support Coordination Exercise during Bayonet Focus at Yakima Training Center May 3, 2021. The FSCX allows the coordination of fire support teams, artillery, and ground troops to perform different tactical maneuvers in response to multiple combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dean Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yakima Training Center FSCX [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mortar
    60mm
    Lancer
    M224A1
    FSCX

