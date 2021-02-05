U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, pull security on a road while conducting a Fire Support Coordination Exercise during Bayonet Focus at Yakima Training Center May 3, 2021. The FSCX allows the coordination of fire support teams, artillery, and ground troops to perform different tactical maneuvers in response to multiple combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dean Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:32 Photo ID: 6642118 VIRIN: 210502-A-BY519-2067 Resolution: 4089x3271 Size: 3.97 MB Location: YAKIMA, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yakima Training Center FSCX [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.