    Veterans Middle East Memorial dog tags presentation [Image 3 of 3]

    MILLSBORO, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210511-N-WF272-1106 MILLSBORO, Del. (May 11, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, from Smyrna, Del., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, salutes the Veterans Middle East Memorial, which contains more than 7,000 dog tags of service members who lost their lives while serving in the Middle East. Located at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., the memorial was created by the Race4Warriors, Inc. nonprofit organization, whose mission is to honor veterans who have served in the Middle East, and provide support to wounded warriors and homeless veterans, while educating local communities and strengthening their bonds with the veterans. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 17:40
    Photo ID: 6641980
    VIRIN: 210511-N-WF272-1106
    Resolution: 3000x2122
    Size: 992.04 KB
    Location: MILLSBORO, DE, US 
    Hometown: SMYRNA, DE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

