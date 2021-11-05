Veterans Middle East Memorial dog tags presentation

210511-N-WF272-1045 MILLSBORO, Del. (May 11, 2021) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Vincent Savage, from Smyrna, Del., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, places a fallen Sailor’s dog tag, one of more than 200 dog tags, at the Veterans Middle East Memorial dedicated to service members who lost their lives while serving in the Middle East. Located at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., the memorial was created by the Race4Warriors, Inc. nonprofit organization, whose mission is to honor veterans who have served in the Middle East, and provide support to wounded warriors and homeless veterans, while educating local communities and strengthening their bonds with the veterans. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

