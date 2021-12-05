U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, visits nurses and medical technicians to say thanks for all that they do during Nurse and Medical Technician Appreciation Week, May 12, 2021. Several events were held throughout the week to show appreciation for the nurses and medical technicians that work at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 15:51 Photo ID: 6641775 VIRIN: 210512-F-AV193-1062 Resolution: 3871x2662 Size: 1.54 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wright-Patt Celebrates Nurse and Medical Technician Appreciation Week [Image 15 of 15], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.