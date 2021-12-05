Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wright-Patt Celebrates Nurse and Medical Technician Appreciation Week [Image 6 of 15]

    Wright-Patt Celebrates Nurse and Medical Technician Appreciation Week

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Wesley Farnsworth 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Nurses and medical technicians from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Medical Center go through the line to get a special cupcake during Florence Nightingale’s Birthday Celebration held as part of Nurse and Medical Technician Appreciation Week, May 12, 2021. Several events were held throughout the week to show appreciation for the nurses and medical technicians that work at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wright-Patt Celebrates Nurse and Medical Technician Appreciation Week [Image 15 of 15], by Wesley Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

