Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Participating in a ground-breaking ceremony May 12 for a new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) hangar at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield were Pam Favre, Fort Drum Public Works master planner; Dave McNeil, QPK Design engineer of record; Bill Halsey, Structural Associates Inc. president; Reinhard Koenig, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regional business director for North Atlantic Division; Col. Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander; Col. Travis McIntosh, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Munoz, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 14:08
    Photo ID: 6641541
    VIRIN: 210512-A-XX986-003
    Resolution: 3260x2081
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility
    Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility
    Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Drum
    UAS
    IMCOM
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT