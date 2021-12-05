Participating in a ground-breaking ceremony May 12 for a new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) hangar at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield were Pam Favre, Fort Drum Public Works master planner; Dave McNeil, QPK Design engineer of record; Bill Halsey, Structural Associates Inc. president; Reinhard Koenig, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regional business director for North Atlantic Division; Col. Jeffery Lucas, Fort Drum garrison commander; Col. Travis McIntosh, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Roberto Munoz, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 14:08 Photo ID: 6641541 VIRIN: 210512-A-XX986-003 Resolution: 3260x2081 Size: 1.94 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.