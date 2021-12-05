Reinhard Koenig, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regional business director for North Atlantic Division, addresses attendees at the ground-breaking ceremony May 12 for the new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) hangar at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6641540
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-XX986-002
|Resolution:
|2463x2193
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility
LEAVE A COMMENT