Fort Drum, Army Corps of Engineers officials break ground on new UAS facility

Reinhard Koenig, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regional business director for North Atlantic Division, addresses attendees at the ground-breaking ceremony May 12 for the new unmanned aircraft system (UAS) hangar at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.12.2021
Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US