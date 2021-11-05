Vessel loading operations underway in Flordia in support of Exercise African Lion

Over 200 pieces of cargo are being loaded by transportation experts assigned to the 841st Transportation Bn. on the Ocean Gladiator in support of Exercise African Lion 21 at Jacksonville, Fla., May 11. African Lion is an exercise aimed at strengthening partnerships and building readiness through joint all-domain, multi-national and multi-functional training that supports our National Defense Strategy.

