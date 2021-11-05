Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vessel loading operations underway in Flordia in support of Exercise African Lion [Image 2 of 2]

    Vessel loading operations underway in Flordia in support of Exercise African Lion

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Over 200 pieces of cargo are being loaded by transportation experts assigned to the 841st Transportation Bn. on the Ocean Gladiator in support of Exercise African Lion 21 at Jacksonville, Fla., May 11. African Lion is an exercise aimed at strengthening partnerships and building readiness through joint all-domain, multi-national and multi-functional training that supports our National Defense Strategy.

    This work, Vessel loading operations underway in Flordia in support of Exercise African Lion [Image 2 of 2], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

