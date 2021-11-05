Exercise African Lion exercise kicks off at Jacksonville Port

• Transportation experts assigned to the 841st Transportation Bn. begin vessel loading operations on the Ocean Gladiator in support of Exercise African Lion 21 at Jacksonville, Fla., May 10. African Lion is an exercise aimed at strengthening partnerships and building readiness through joint all-domain, multi-national and multi-functional training that supports our National Defense Strategy.

