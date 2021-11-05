Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise African Lion exercise kicks off at Jacksonville Port

    Exercise African Lion exercise kicks off at Jacksonville Port

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    • Transportation experts assigned to the 841st Transportation Bn. begin vessel loading operations on the Ocean Gladiator in support of Exercise African Lion 21 at Jacksonville, Fla., May 10. African Lion is an exercise aimed at strengthening partnerships and building readiness through joint all-domain, multi-national and multi-functional training that supports our National Defense Strategy.

    This work, Exercise African Lion exercise kicks off at Jacksonville Port [Image 2 of 2], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise African Lion exercise kicks off at Jacksonville Port
    Vessel loading operations underway in Flordia in support of Exercise African Lion

    African Lion

    AfricanLion

