US Naval Promotion Ceremony in Jackson County, Oregon

U.S. Navy Lt. Nicholis Morales, a physician assigned to 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, left, pins U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Reena Torres, a registered nurse assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Center, right, during her promotion ceremony at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Jackson County Expo in Central Point, Oregon, May 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 Location: CENTRAL POINT, OR, US