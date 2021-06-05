Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Naval Promotion Ceremony in Jackson County, Oregon [Image 2 of 3]

    US Naval Promotion Ceremony in Jackson County, Oregon

    CENTRAL POINT, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Navy Lt. Nicholis Morales, a physician assigned to 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, left, pins U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Reena Torres, a registered nurse assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Center, right, during her promotion ceremony at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Jackson County Expo in Central Point, Oregon, May 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

    This work, US Naval Promotion Ceremony in Jackson County, Oregon [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Kristy Ordonez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    Vaccination
    Jackson County
    CVC
    COVID-19

