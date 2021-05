US Naval Promotion Ceremony in Jackson County, Oregon

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Reena Torres, a registered nurse assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Center, left, stands at attention during her promotion ceremony led by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Paul Harris, the officer in charge of Task Force Benfold from 1st Landing Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group (MLG), l Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), far, and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Rodolfo Mena, the staff noncommissioned officer in charge of Task Force Benfold from Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st MLG, I MEF at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Jackson County Expo in Central Point, Oregon, May 6, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance Cpl. Kristy Ordonez Maldonado)

Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Location: CENTRAL POINT, OR, US