Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community

U.S. Air Force recruits take the oath of enlistment during the Sound of Speed Airshow, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, in St. Joseph, Missouri, May 2, 2021. The air show was hosted by the 139th Airlift Wing and city of St. Joseph to thank the community for their support. The air show committee estimated around 30,000 people attended during the weekend performances. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

