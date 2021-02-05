An F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron takes-off during the Speed of Sound Airshow at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, Missouri, May 2, 2020. The air show was hosted by the 139th Airlift Wing, and city of St. Joseph to thank the community for their support. The air show committee estimated around 30,000 people attended during the weekend performances in which the Thunderbirds were featured. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 11:33 Photo ID: 6641081 VIRIN: 210401-Z-YI114-1029 Resolution: 4086x2726 Size: 3.84 MB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.