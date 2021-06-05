Members of Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey's staff visit the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 6, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. They received a brief tour and met with wing leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 09:24
|Photo ID:
|6640934
|VIRIN:
|210506-Z-OK627-1024
|Resolution:
|4506x3219
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PA Senator's Staff Visit 171ARW [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT