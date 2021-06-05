Members of Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey's staff visit the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 6, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. They received a brief tour and met with wing leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 09:24 Photo ID: 6640934 VIRIN: 210506-Z-OK627-1024 Resolution: 4506x3219 Size: 3.43 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PA Senator's Staff Visit 171ARW [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.