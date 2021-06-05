Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA Senator's Staff Visit 171ARW

    PA Senator's Staff Visit 171ARW

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey's staff visit the 171st Air Refueling Wing May 6, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. They received a brief tour and met with wing leadership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    PAANG
    171ARW

