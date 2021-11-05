Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P8 at Sunset

    P8 at Sunset

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida refuels a P8 Poseidon with Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Florida above the Atlantic Ocean during sunset May 10, 2021. The P8 operates in the anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and shipping interdiction roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 08:38
    Photo ID: 6640919
    VIRIN: 210511-F-UV276-1013
    Resolution: 1440x1799
    Size: 329.64 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P8 at Sunset, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refueling
    kc135
    usaf
    p8
    afreserves

