A KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida refuels a P8 Poseidon with Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Florida above the Atlantic Ocean during sunset May 10, 2021. The P8 operates in the anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and shipping interdiction roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)
This work, P8 at Sunset [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
