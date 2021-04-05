Naval Station Rota Recognizes Rota’s Military Youth of the Year

210504-N-KH151-0002 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 12, 2021) - Sarah Chambers, a junior at David Glassgow Farragut middle/high school aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, receives a military challenge coin from Capt. David Baird, NAVSTA Rota’s commanding officer, during her recognition as the installation’s Military Youth of the Year, May 4, 2021. The Military Youth of the Year award recognizes outstanding teens at Boys & Girls Club of America affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

