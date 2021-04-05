Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Station Rota Recognizes Rota’s Military Youth of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Station Rota Recognizes Rota’s Military Youth of the Year

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eduardo T Otero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    210504-N-KH151-0002 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 12, 2021) - Sarah Chambers, a junior at David Glassgow Farragut middle/high school aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, receives a military challenge coin from Capt. David Baird, NAVSTA Rota’s commanding officer, during her recognition as the installation’s Military Youth of the Year, May 4, 2021. The Military Youth of the Year award recognizes outstanding teens at Boys & Girls Club of America affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 06:10
    Photo ID: 6640846
    VIRIN: 210504-N-KH151-0002
    Resolution: 4654x3324
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Rota Recognizes Rota’s Military Youth of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Station Rota Recognizes Rota’s Military Youth of the Year
    Naval Station Rota Recognizes Rota’s Military Youth of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Spain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT