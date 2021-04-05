210504-N-KH151-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 12, 2021) - Sarah Chambers, a junior at David Glassgow Farragut middle/high school aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, is recognized as the installation’s Military Youth of the Year, May 4, 2021. The Military Youth of the Year award recognizes outstanding teens at Boys & Girls Club of America affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 06:10 Photo ID: 6640845 VIRIN: 210504-N-KH151-0001 Resolution: 4815x3439 Size: 1.33 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Rota Recognizes Rota’s Military Youth of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.