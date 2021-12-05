ARC 21 | U.S., Japan, French leaders conduct Staff Exercise planning

Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and soldiers with 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, conduct mission planning during a staff exercise for exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21, Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 12th, 2021.During the staff exercise, leaders from each force share planning procedures in preparation for the conduct of field training events. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Sebastian Aponte)

