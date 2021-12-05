Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARC 21 | U.S., Japan, French leaders conduct Staff Exercise planning [Image 1 of 7]

    ARC 21 | U.S., Japan, French leaders conduct Staff Exercise planning

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Capt. Christopher Ramos, a liaison officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, briefs leaders and troops of each force on the upcoming evolutions for exercise Jeanne D’Arc 21, Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Japan, May 12th, 2021. During the staff exercise, leaders from each force share planning procedures in preparation for the conduct of field training events. ARC-21 is an opportunity for US, French, Japanese, and Australian forces to share experiences, tactics, and best practices to sharpen their skills together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Sebastian Aponte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 05:39
    Photo ID: 6640835
    VIRIN: 210512-M-MW038-907
    Resolution: 5823x3882
    Size: 11.22 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARC 21 | U.S., Japan, French leaders conduct Staff Exercise planning [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australian Defense Force
    Marine Corps
    Japan Self Defense Force
    French Armed Forces
    Indo-Pacific
    EXARC21

