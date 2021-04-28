U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Wedgewood, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron RQ-4 Global Hawk crew chief, prepares to launch an RQ-4 at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2021. Global Hawks provide near-real-time coverage using imagery intelligence, signals intelligence, and moving target indicator sensors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 03:09
|Photo ID:
|6640767
|VIRIN:
|210428-F-vz160-2002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|8
This work, Deployed reconnaissance squadron flies inter-COCOM mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
