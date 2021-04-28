Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed reconnaissance squadron flies inter-COCOM mission [Image 8 of 9]

    Deployed reconnaissance squadron flies inter-COCOM mission

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Wedgewood, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron RQ-4 Global Hawk crew chief, prepares to launch an RQ-4 at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2021. Global Hawks provide near-real-time coverage using imagery intelligence, signals intelligence, and moving target indicator sensors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 03:09
    Photo ID: 6640767
    VIRIN: 210428-F-vz160-2002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed reconnaissance squadron flies inter-COCOM mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    RQ-4 Global Hawk
    maintainers
    99th ERS
    al dhafra

