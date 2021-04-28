Deployed reconnaissance squadron flies inter-COCOM mission

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch an RQ-4 Global Hawk assigned to the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2021. Based in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the 99th ERS supported a U.S. European Command mission utilizing the long-range capabilities of the Global Hawk remotely-piloted aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey Johnson)

