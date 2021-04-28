Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed reconnaissance squadron flies inter-COCOM mission [Image 7 of 9]

    Deployed reconnaissance squadron flies inter-COCOM mission

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch an RQ-4 Global Hawk assigned to the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2021. Based in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the 99th ERS supported a U.S. European Command mission utilizing the long-range capabilities of the Global Hawk remotely-piloted aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 03:08
    Photo ID: 6640766
    VIRIN: 210428-F-vz160-2003
    Resolution: 8146x4582
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed reconnaissance squadron flies inter-COCOM mission [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    RQ-4 Global Hawk
    maintainers
    99th ERS
    al dhafra

