    CFAO MLC Training [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAO MLC Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 12, 2021) Akira Nakandakari, a Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department master labor contract employee, leads an emergency vehicle operator course for security MLCs at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 12, 2021. MLCs are Japanese government employees working for U.S. Forces Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    CFAO MLC Training
    CFAO MLC Training

    security
    Japan
    Okinawa
    training
    MLC
    CFAO

