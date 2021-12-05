CFAO MLC Training

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (May 12, 2021) Akira Nakandakari, a Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security department master labor contract employee, leads an emergency vehicle operator course for security MLCs at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan May 12, 2021. MLCs are Japanese government employees working for U.S. Forces Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

