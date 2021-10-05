Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf [Image 10 of 10]

    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210510-A-UN662-1326 ARABIAN GULF (May 10, 2021) – Two MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, transport explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 and 56 during parachute insertion operations in the Arabian Gulf, May 10. HM-15 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 03:05
    Photo ID: 6640746
    VIRIN: 210510-A-UN662-1326
    Resolution: 6640x4427
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    HM-15
    EOD
    CTF 56
    CTF 52

