Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf

210510-A-UN662-1326 ARABIAN GULF (May 10, 2021) – Two MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, transport explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 and 56 during parachute insertion operations in the Arabian Gulf, May 10. HM-15 is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

