Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf [Image 8 of 10]

    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210510-A-UN662-1349 ARABIAN GULF (May 10, 2021) - An explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 and 56 parachutes from a MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, during parachute insertion operations in the Arabian Gulf, May 10. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and Navy diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 03:05
    Photo ID: 6640744
    VIRIN: 210510-A-UN662-1350
    Resolution: 4657x3105
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf
    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf
    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf
    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf
    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf
    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf
    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf
    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf
    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf
    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    HM-15
    EOD
    CTF 56
    CTF 52

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT