210510-A-UN662-1349 ARABIAN GULF (May 10, 2021) - An explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 and 56 parachutes from a MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, during parachute insertion operations in the Arabian Gulf, May 10. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and Navy diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Wheeler Brunschmid)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 03:05 Photo ID: 6640744 VIRIN: 210510-A-UN662-1350 Resolution: 4657x3105 Size: 5.05 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Wheeler Brunschmid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.