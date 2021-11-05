OC Spray Course on CFAS

SASEBO, Japan (May 11, 2021) – Master Labor Contractors (MLCs) assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Security Department, wash off oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray during a training course onboard CFAS May 11, 2021. The department conducted the integrated training to familiarize the MLCs with OC spray and to strengthen unit cohesion within the combined security force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

