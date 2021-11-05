SASEBO, Japan (May 11, 2021) – Sailors and Master Labor Contractors (MLCs) assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Security Department, conduct an oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray training course onboard CFAS May 11, 2021. The department conducted the integrated training to familiarize the MLCs with OC spray and to strengthen unit cohesion within the combined security force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 01:50 Photo ID: 6640700 VIRIN: 210511-N-CA060-0009 Resolution: 4359x3114 Size: 867.3 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OC Spray Course on CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.