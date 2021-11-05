Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OC Spray Course on CFAS [Image 1 of 5]

    OC Spray Course on CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 11, 2021) – Sailors and Master Labor Contractors (MLCs) assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Security Department, conduct an oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray training course onboard CFAS May 11, 2021. The department conducted the integrated training to familiarize the MLCs with OC spray and to strengthen unit cohesion within the combined security force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 01:50
    Photo ID: 6640700
    VIRIN: 210511-N-CA060-0009
    Resolution: 4359x3114
    Size: 867.3 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC Spray Course on CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OC Spray Course on CFAS
    OC Spray Course on CFAS
    OC Spray Course on CFAS
    OC Spray Course on CFAS
    OC Spray Course on CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    cfas
    OC Spray
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT