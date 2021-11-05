Speak to the Loadmaster

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, speaks to Senior Airman Klayton Curran, a Loadmaster assigned to the 9th Special Operations Squadron based in New Mexico before a forcible entry operation near Ft. Greely, Alaska during Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.

