U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Grant Lane, A Loadmaster assigned to 9th Special Operations Squadron in New Mexico , discusses the parameters of an Airborne jump with a Jumpmaster assigned to the U.S. Army's 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska May 11, 2021 as part of Northern Edge 2021. The paratroopers jumped out of the MC-130J Commando II multimission combat transport/special operations aircraft during the forcible entry exercise. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 23:51 Photo ID: 6640574 VIRIN: 210511-Z-SR689-0090 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.64 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Two masters, one goal [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.