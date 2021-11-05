SMA visits Fort Bliss, listens to spouses

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston talks to a military spouse at a town hall meeting during his visit on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 11, 2021. The visit was an opportunity to listen to service members and their spouses to identify any issues in order to find a suitable solution. During the visit, Grinston engaged with students of the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence; held a military spouse quality of life town hall; held a local media engagement to discuss quality of life initiatives to support Soldiers; conducted a garrison walk-through, and discussion with Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th Armored Brigade)

Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US