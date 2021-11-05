Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA visits Fort Bliss, listens to spouses [Image 2 of 5]

    SMA visits Fort Bliss, listens to spouses

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams (left), senior enlisted adviser of the 1st Armored Division, take notes at a town hall meeting during his visit on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 11, 2021. The visit was an opportunity to listen to service members and their spouses to identify any issues in order to find a suitable solution. During the visit, Grinston engaged with students of the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence; held a military spouse quality of life town hall; held a local media engagement to discuss quality of life initiatives to support Soldiers; conducted a garrison walk-through, and discussion with Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th Armored Brigade)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 23:36
    Photo ID: 6640552
    VIRIN: 210511-A-GS006-007
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    This work, SMA visits Fort Bliss, listens to spouses [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Onuoha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

