SUBSCOL Celebrates National Day of Prayer

Naval Submarine School chaplains Cmdr. Shannon Skidmore and Lt. James Holliday participate in a non-denominational service observing the National Day of Prayer onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT on May 6, 2021. The observance of the National Day of Prayer was established in 1952 by a proclamation of President Harry S. Truman, and is designated by Congress, encouraging all Americans to pause, reflect, and pray for our nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos/Released)

