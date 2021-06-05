Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBSCOL Celebrates National Day of Prayer [Image 4 of 5]

    SUBSCOL Celebrates National Day of Prayer

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Naval Submarine School chaplain Cmdr. Shannon Skidmore reads a prayer during a non-denominational service observing the National Day of Prayer onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT on May 6, 2021. The observance of the National Day of Prayer was established in 1952 by a proclamation of President Harry S. Truman, and is designated by Congress, encouraging all Americans to pause, reflect, and pray for our nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 23:06
    Photo ID: 6640530
    VIRIN: 210506-N-QX658-0011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.16 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    This work, SUBSCOL Celebrates National Day of Prayer [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Prayer
    Chaplain
    SLC
    Day of Prayer

