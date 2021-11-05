Spc. Timothy Mummert, a human resources specialist hailing from Lancaster, Pennsylvania shares his reason for serving, “Originally I joined because of the opportunity provided to me to better take care of my wife and three kids, but I wasn’t expecting to enjoy the Army so much. It became a passion after that.”
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6640299
|VIRIN:
|210511-A-CP971-544
|Resolution:
|526x706
|Size:
|57.13 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army National Hiring Days [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT