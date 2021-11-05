Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Hiring Days [Image 1 of 2]

    Army National Hiring Days

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Spc. Timothy Mummert, a human resources specialist hailing from Lancaster, Pennsylvania shares his reason for serving, “Originally I joined because of the opportunity provided to me to better take care of my wife and three kids, but I wasn’t expecting to enjoy the Army so much. It became a passion after that.”

    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 16:39
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
