Spc. Timothy Mummert, a human resources specialist hailing from Lancaster, Pennsylvania shares his reason for serving, “Originally I joined because of the opportunity provided to me to better take care of my wife and three kids, but I wasn’t expecting to enjoy the Army so much. It became a passion after that.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 16:39 Photo ID: 6640299 VIRIN: 210511-A-CP971-544 Resolution: 526x706 Size: 57.13 KB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army National Hiring Days [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.